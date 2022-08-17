The Wishon Fire that began on Monday afternoon in the Sequoia National Forest had reached 350 acres as of Tuesday night.

As of Wednesday afternoon the fire that began on Monday afternoon had reached 350 and was 45 percent contained. Firefighters continued to respond to the wildfire in the Tule River Canyon near the Stairs on the Western Divide Ranger District in the Sequoia National Forest.  Personnel from Sequoia National Forest, CAL FIRE, Tulare County Fire, and other agencies were on scene as of Tuesday afternoon, including 9 engines, 7 hand crews, 5 helicopters, air attack and 6 air tankers.  

 
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux lifted the Evacuation Warning for Wishon Camp and Doyle Springs on Tuesday.
 
The California Highway Patrol also lifted all road closures on Tuesday.
 
Fire personnel, heavy equipment and utility companies are still working in the area. Prople should still avoid traveling on Highway 190 and Wishon Drive, to allow personnel to continue their efforts on containing the fire and restoring power.

As of Tuesday night power was out east of Balch Park due to the fire. Doyle Springs, Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, and Ponderosa were without power as of Tuesday night.  

An alert was sent out to local residents regarding the fire. Information will continue to be updated as it becomes available.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported. 

