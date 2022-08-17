As of Wednesday afternoon the fire that began on Monday afternoon had reached 350 and was 45 percent contained. Firefighters continued to respond to the wildfire in the Tule River Canyon near the Stairs on the Western Divide Ranger District in the Sequoia National Forest. Personnel from Sequoia National Forest, CAL FIRE, Tulare County Fire, and other agencies were on scene as of Tuesday afternoon, including 9 engines, 7 hand crews, 5 helicopters, air attack and 6 air tankers.
As of Tuesday night power was out east of Balch Park due to the fire. Doyle Springs, Camp Nelson, Pierpoint, and Ponderosa were without power as of Tuesday night.
An alert was sent out to local residents regarding the fire. Information will continue to be updated as it becomes available.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.