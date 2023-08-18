The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office reported two people were able to survive a plane crash on Friday in the Ponderosa area.
Just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, TCSO Deputies received a call about a small plane crash northeast of Ponderosa.
Fortunately, the pilot was able to call for help and advised there were a total of two people on board. Both survived the crash, but were hurt. The extent of their injuries was still unknown as of Friday night
As of Friday night Deputies were heading to the scene to try remove the victims out of the plane. Naval Air Station Lemoore Search and Rescue was also providing its helicopter to help with the rescue.