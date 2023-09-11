Two suspects accused of possessing fentanyl and retail theft have been arrested.
Adam Bustamante, 50, and Arthur Fernandez, 50, both of Tulare have been arrested.
Shortly before 4 p.m. Sunday a Porterville Police Officer responded to a report of a retail theft that occurred in the area of Henderson Avenue and Prospect Street. The Officer arrived in the area and made contact with Bustamante and Fernandez, who matched the description of the subjects involved in the theft.
Bustamante and Fernandez were found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. Both Bustamante and Fernandez were arrested and searched.
Bustamante was found to have several active warrants for his arrest and in possession of a large quantity of fentanyl packaged for sales. The vehicle Bustamante and Fernandez were in was searched and additional fentanyl packaged for sales and drug paraphernalia was located. Bustamante was still in possession of stolen merchandise, which was recovered and returned to the retail store.
Bustamante was booked at the South County Detention Facility for Retail Theft; Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Possession of Fentanyl for Sales; and Active Warrants for his arrest. Bustamante is being held in lieu of $75,000 bail.
Fernandez was booked at the South County Detention Facility for being Under the Influence of a Controlled Substance; Providing False Identity belonging to another person; and numerous Active Warrants for his arrest. He’s being held in lieu of $300,000 bail.