Two suspects accused of having a stolen vehicle have been arrested.
Jonathan Hickman, 46 of Bakersfield, and Shyanne Magee, 32 of Porterville, were arrested.
On Tuesday shortly before 7:30 p.m., a Porterville Police Officer was conducting active patrol in the area of Plano Street and Vandalia Avenue, when she located a stolen 2001 Chevy Silverado pickup. The vehicle was reported stolen to Bakersfield Police Department on August 21.
The officer initiated a high-risk traffic stop on Plano Street, south of Gibbons Avenue and took the driver, Hickman, and his passenger, Magee, into custody without incident. Hickman was found to have been in possession of a “shaved” vehicle key, had two active warrants out of Los Angeles County and two active warrants out of Kern County. Magee was also found to have two active warrants out of Tulare County.
During a search of the vehicle, multiple used hypodermic syringes were located along with a homemade smoking device, primarily utilized for smoking methamphetamine. These items were determined to belong to Hickman.
Hickman remained in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, possession of drug paraphernalia, and his active warrants. Magee remained in custody for possession of a stolen vehicle and her active warrants.
Hickman and Magee were booked into the South County Detention Facility. Hickman is being held in lieu of $90,000 bail, and Magee is being held in lieu of $55,000 bail.