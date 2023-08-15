A man accused of brandishing a loaded firearm in a store has been arrested.
Samakhom Sengsatheuane, 47 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Monday at 11:35 a.m., Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to a business in the 400 block of West Olive Avenue regarding a subject brandishing a firearm inside the store and making threats. The suspect left in a vehicle prior to the arrival of officers.
But officers located the suspect's vehicle parked at a residence in the 300 block of West Kanai Avenue. Officers were able to convince the lone occupant of the residence to walk out peacefully and surrender. He was identified as Sengsatheuane and positively identified as the suspect who brandished the firearm and threatened employees.
Porterville Police Detectives responded to the residence to assume control of the investigation. A search warrant for the residence was written and approved by a Superior Court Judge. During the search of the residence, detectives located two handguns, a rifle, a shotgun, and numerous rounds of ammunition, along with nearly one pound of methamphetamine and more than 14 pounds of marijuana.
Sengsatheuane was arrested and booked at the South County Detention Facility for Brandishing a Firearm, Criminal Threats, Possession of Marijuana for Sale, Possession of Methamphetamine for Sale, Possession of Methamphetamine While in Possession of a Firearm and Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400 or through the departmental Facebook page. Those who have information may also provide it anonymously.