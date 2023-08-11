A suspect accused of auto theft has been arrested.
Alfonso Sendegas, 42 of Porterville, was arrested.
On Thursday at about 11:45 a.m. a Porterville Police Officer was patrolling the area of the 700 block of North Walch Way. While patrolling, the Officer located a Ford Excursion SUV parked on the roadway. The investigating Officer soon discovered the vehicle had previously been reported stolen to the Avenal Police Department on August 2.
During the subsequent investigation, Officers received information the subject who had been in possession of the vehicle was inside a nearby residence. The subject, later identified as Sendegas, exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Sendegas was also found to be in possession of items directly linking him to the stolen vehicle.
Sendegas was arrested for auto theft as well as three outstanding misdemeanor warrants. Sendegas was booked into the South County Detention Facility.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.