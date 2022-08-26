Registration for the City of Porterville's Parks and Leisure Services Youth Basketball League will open on September 12.
The co-ed league will be open to children ages 5- 13 with age determined as of December 1. Practices will begin the first week of November and games will be played in December and January at the Santa Fe School Gym.
The league welcomes all skill levels and develops fundamentals, character and sportsmanship. The goal is to foster a positive, pressure-free environment without putting too much stress on the outcome of the game so children can enjoy the sport and will want to return the following season.
The cost of the league is $50 per child and includes a team shirt, basketball and participation certificate.
A child of those who volunteer to coach a team will play for free. There's also a $5 discount for additional siblings.
Volunteer to coach a team and your child plays for free! There is also a $5 discount for additional siblings that register for the league. Registeration can be done online at the following link: https://www.ci.porterville.ca.us/departments/parks___leisure/programs___sports/youth_sports/basketball.php or at the Parks and Leisure Services Office, 15 E. Thurman Ave., Suite A. Space is limited so early registration is advised.
For more information on youth basketball, visit ci.porterville.ca.us or call (559) 791-7695. Follow Parks and Leisure Services on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook for all of the latest updates.