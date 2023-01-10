Porterville High graduate Nash Wobrock said he's doing fine after taking a hard fall in Saturday's men's basketball game between Porterville College and Fresno City College.
The 2020 PHS graduate, is a sophomore for Fresno City, and took a hard fall after a hard foul midway through the second half of the Rams' 86-77 win. Wobrock said he suffered a dislocated ankle, but the ankle injury was the only injury he sustained and no bones were broken. But he said there's likely ligament damage and an MRI will be done in the next couple of weeks when the swelling goes down enough.
The early prognosis is Wobrock will be out for six weeks which means he could possible return for the playoffs if the Rams advance to the postseason. “Just time will tell,” he said.
Nate Wobrock, Nash's father, said he was thankful for PC trainer Anja Goebel's attention to his son on the floor. “I think she handled the situation just perfectly,” he said. “It was a blessing.”
About the care he received for Goebel and medical staff, Nash said, “super appreciative.” He added he appreciated his teammates and Fresno coach Rob Haynes for their support.