MHS’ Hunter Weimer extends wrestling career
The COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented Hunter Weimer from wrestling in his senior year, but it could not stop him from getting a chance to wrestle at the next level.
Surrounded by friends and family, Weimer signed his letter of intent to continue his wrestling career at NAIA Concordia University in Seward, Nebraska, Thursday at Monache High School. Seward is 30 minutes from the capital, Lincoln.
“It means a lot to be able to still find a school, and I’m glad my parents put money into me to have (an app) to get recruited from,” Weimer said. “I got to reach out and talk to a lot of schools, which gave me some confidence that I could still get recruited. This school that reached out to me wasn’t through the app. But it gives me a lot of confidence knowing that I can still sign to a school even though the corona-season and everything like that.”
The future Bulldog received academic and athletic scholarships and plans to study exercise science to become a physical trainer.
Weimer received two other official offers from NCAA Division II Belmont Abbey College and Emmanuel College, and an academic scholarship from Cal Baptist, but chose Concordia for its commitment to its athletes and their education.
“They just seemed like they were going to put a lot of time into me,” Weimer said. “On the mat and outside of the mat. They have less students going to their school than Monache does, so they made it clear to me that they care a lot about athletes — most of the kids that go to their schools are athletes. So I know they’ll put a lot of time into me with schooling and on the mat, which is huge to me. And that’s the biggest reason.”
Weimer started wrestling when he was in kindergarten and has been a part of the youth and high school programs under MHS head coach Arthur Demerath from the beginning.
“As a person, he is boisterous and very clever,” Demerath said about Weimer. “As an athlete, he has matured into an intelligent, reflective, and explosive wrestler.”
As a sophomore, Weimer went 29-16 and finished third in the Valley. But in his junior year, he excelled. Wrestling in the 220-pound weight class, Weimer won an East Yosemite League title, took second at Div. II Valley, fourth at Central Section Masters, was one of five Marauders to earn a spot in the CIF State Championship tournament, and finished with a 41-14 record.
“Hunter has always been an athlete,” Demerath said. “Over the last two years, he has turned into an elite wrestler. He has shown a great deal of maturity and development in his mindset and desire to wrestle at the next level.”
For Weimer, that season wasn’t great just for what he did but also for what Monache accomplished as a team.
“Seeing all of our team come together and bring five guys to state, that was our biggest moment,” Weimer said. “Going into that tournament unseeded and coming out and taking fourth, and being one of the higher-ranked guys in our section.”
The possibilities of Weimer getting a senior season are slim, but if he does, he’ll be ready. He is already at 195 lbs which is the weight he’ll likely wrestle in college.
Regardless of what happens with high school wrestling, Weimer must start preparing for the collegiate level. It’ll likely have its challenges, but Demerath knows Weimer has what it takes to succeed.
“If Hunter continues to improve the way he has over the last two years, there is nothing that will stand in the way of him becoming successful in future challenges,” Demerath said.