With a speaker and microphone in tow, one thing was clear — these student-athletes wanted their voices heard.
Around 15 athletes representing Porterville Unified School District high schools — Porterville, Monache, Strathmore and Granite Hills — showed up to the district’s office Thursday to protest the district’s decision to cancel this year’s football, water polo and volleyball seasons. Family members and fans were also there in support.
“We deserve to play,” one student said into the mic. “We wake up at six in the morning to go to weight room. We stay after school for three hours to practice on the field. Hundred-degree heat, we don’t care. We stay ready because we love football. We love water polo. We love volleyball. We deserve a season. We deserve to play. Senior season, this is all we work for.”
On Tuesday, Tulare County met the requirement to allow football and water polo to be played but later that day, the district decided not to allow those sports to play this spring.
“While CIF guidelines recently permitted the return of these high-contact sports, the limited number of games that would be allowed as well as the significant disruption to the teams that did not have an opportunity to compete in the spring of 2020, guided our decision,” PUSD said in a statement. “Most importantly, with the small window for fall sports to compete based on the CIF deadlines before transitioning to other sports, the district determined it was too short of a time period to allow proper conditioning of our student-athletes.”
Those at the protest said they had continued to work out and were ready to play, but were frustrated that the district made its decision without their input.
“That’s kind of ridiculous in my opinion because we’re seniors,” PHS senior Tyler White said. “We haven’t had a senior year at all. And then most of these one sport athletes that only play football...their whole senior (season) is ripped away. Just like that. With no say at all. And I think that’s heartbreaking. They should’ve confronted the team and asked them what they wanted to do…. But just to not even have any say in it and just have our entire season, year pretty much, ripped away from us, that’s just super heartbreaking in my opinion.”
For White’s teammate, senior Arturo Baca, not having a season means possibly never playing football again.
“A lot of us are not going to be able to play football at the next level,” Baca said. “For most seniors, this could be their last season playing football. And due to this, they lost their last year.”
According to the Central Section calendar, volleyball and water polo seasons are scheduled to end on March 20, while football has until April 17 to finish their season. A chance to play even one game would mean a lot to White
“Honestly I don’t even care how many games we get, as long as we can have a senior season,” he said. “I would like to have the most amount of games we could, that would be very nice. But as long as we get three, four games. I’m OK with that. I just want to be on that field with my brothers one last time. That would be amazing.”