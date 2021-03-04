A decision on whether or not Lindsay High School football will have a season comes today.
The Cardinals, who haven’t donned pads since the 2019 season, started practicing this week hoping that they would have a season when Tulare County met the criteria to play. According to the new California Department of Public Health guidelines, that criteria is an “adjusted case rate equal to or less than 14 per 100,000”. The county met that criteria on Tuesday with an adjusted COVID-19 rate of 11.
Lindsay athletic director, John Caesar, said he was meeting with the school’s principal and superintendent to present a plan for football to play.
“I’ve put together a plan that I think might be able to get us out on the field, but really the holdups right now is testing,” Caesar said. “That’s the big deal right now, is the protocol for testing.”
Under the new guidelines, high-contact sports like football must test weekly, with results made available 24 hours before a game.
If Lindsay gets the OK to start, their first game will be on Friday, March 19.
Across the stadium at Lindsay, volleyball has already received the OK to begin playing games — outdoors. The Cardinals kick off their unique season, March 9, at Farmersville.
“We’re getting pretty creative,” Caesar said. “Farmersville, Corcoran and us, and Sierra Pacific...we are trying just to give everybody something this year. So we’ve set up a pretty cool outdoor court. It’s on turf. We’re going to have chairs out there and scorer’s table and the whole deal. So it’s going to be pretty fun. Our girls are really excited about it.”
The East Sequoia League canceled volleyball and football seasons in February, which affect Lindsay, Corcoran, Farmersville, Granite Hills, Strathmore, Sierra Pacific and Woodlake High School. However, some teams within the league are finding ways to play still.
“The ESL as we know it is not moving forward with a league schedule,” Caesar said. “There are a few of the schools within the ESL that are trying still, against all odds, to make it happen.”