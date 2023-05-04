Valley Elite has set its upcoming summer basketball league and will also hold a glow ball golf tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Porterville Municipal Golf Course.
The tournament will be for teams of four and grilled tacos will be offered. Cost of the tournament is $200 per team. Winner of the tournament will receive prizes, trophies and a T-shirt.
Valley Elite has also set its summer league with the first practice to be held on June 12. The season will begin on June 16.
There will be two practices a week, eight games and games will be played on Saturdays. Jersey is included. The league will be held on Porterville
There will be divisions for K-2 Coed and separate divisions for boys and girls for third and fourth grades, fifth and sixth grades and seventh and eighth grades. Cost per player is $150.
For more information on the golf tournament and summer league call Andy Garcia, 559-789-3233.