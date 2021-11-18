Valley Elite is accepting signups for its upcoming youth basketball league through November 21. The league is for boys and girls ages kindergarten through eighth grade.
No experience is necessary. The season will begin on December 4. Included are uniform, eight games, skills development, training, practices and an all-star game at the ned of the season. All games and practices will be held at Burton Middle School.
Player evaluations will be held at the beginning of the season. There will be four divisions, including a co-ed division.
Cost per player is $175. Games will be played on Saturdays. For more information call Andy Garcia, (559) 789-3233 or Jose Miranda, (559) 361-6713.