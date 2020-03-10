Monache High School girls track and field took first place out of 12 teams at the Exeter Spring Launch Invitational Saturday, besting Ridgeview and El Diamante 156 to 78 and 68, respectively.
Freshman Nailea Fields won the discus for the second week in a row with throw of 110-feet, 11-inches. Fields also took fifth in the shot put with a throw of 30-feet, 3inches.
"Fields is an outstanding athlete and she will be steadily adding strength through her weight program,” MHS head coach Seth Ishida said. “She is definitely on her way early. Our throws coach, Carl Scudder, is doing an excellent job keeping us at the top of these invitationals.”
Aislin Taylor ran an excellent time of 5 minutes, 25.08 to win her opening 1,600-meter race of the year. Taylor ran wire-to-wire for the win with a string of teammates finishing third, fourth, fifth and seventh behind her. Alexa Queenan ran an inspired personal record of 5:36.00 for third, Marina Barragan was fourth with a 5:36.72 personal record, Aryanna Guzman was fifth with a 5:37.34 and Selma Ramos was seventh with a PR of 5:45.20.
In the 3,200 near the end of the meet, Guzman won with a PR of 11:58.25 followed by Barragan in second with a PR of 12:12.68 and Ramos earned with a much improved time of 12:22.59.
"It was a great way to start the meet with a huge number of points,” Ishida said. “Most meets limit the entries so we were able to take advantage of some depth in the 1,600 and 3,200. Our girls took their cross country team mentality out on the track."
The girls 4x100 relay team of Kelci Seaman, Ruby Fiori, Riley Beeman and Francine Vasquez was second to El Diamante with a season best of 52.97, edging out Ridgeview by two one-hundredths of a second (52.99). Fiori and Seaman earned silver and bronze in the long jump with a 15-foot, 1-inch and a 14-foot, 6-inch jump, respectively. In the triple jump, Fiori earned gold with a leap of 31-foot, 5-inches and Seaman was fourth with 29-feet.
"Ruby and Kelci are a lot of fun to watch and just wonderful young ladies to be around. We are trying to build more depth around them so they don't have to carry as much weight. Being some of the best athletes on the team, it is great that we can count on them for multiple events." said Ishida.
Riley Beeman and Sierra Galapon earned gold and silver in the 100 meter hurdles with an 18.02 and 18.99, respectively. Madyn Shaffer continued the Marauder gold rush with a pole vault of 9-feet and Jill Smithpeters was fourth with a 7-foot vault. Chanel Bradley earned third in the 800 with a time of 2:36.68.
The Monache boys improved their standing with a fifth-place finish, 66 points behind Tulare Western's tally of 121 points. The boys were led by the distance running combination of Isaiah Sotelo and Adrian Martinez. Sotelo and Martinez finished second and third in the 800 behind Ridgeview with times of 2:04.37 and 2:05.07. In the 1600, Martinez placed third with a PR of 4:33.46 and Sotelo ran a PR of 4:39.58.
"Sotelo and Martinez really did an outstanding job holding on until the third lap with an outstanding 800 split of 2:12. These Ridgeview guys are the same guys that won the state two years ago in the division three cross country championship race," commented Ishida. The two ended the meet with a silver in the 4x400 relay with the help of Isaiah Mendez and Nick Rodriguez contributing to a season best of 3:42.97.
Izaiah Pascua also earned a bronze in the 110 hurdles with a season best of 17.24 and Isaac Echivarria earned fourth with a PR of 17.56.