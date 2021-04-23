Salcido sets LHS school record
Lindsay High School’s boys and girls track and field teams placed third at the first East Sequoia League meet Wednesday in Corcoran.
Corcoran won the boys’ competition with 124 points, Sierra Pacific (98) placed second, Lindsay (75) third, Granite Hills (60) fourth, and Strathmore (53) fifth.
In the girls’ competition, Sierra Pacific (196) won, Corcoran (101) took second, Lindsay (92) third, Farmersville (37) fourth, Strathmore (26) fifth, Woodlake (20) sixth, and Granite Hills (11) seventh. For complete results, go to Athletic.net.
GIRLS
Lindsay’s Myshia Salcido set the school record with a 13.51 second, first-place finish in the 100-meter race. Genesis Paz (13.67) placed second in the same race. Paz also won the 100-meter hurdles (19.93 PR) and second in the 300 hurdles (56.31).
The Cardinals’ Paz, Salcido, Crystal Reyes and Aimee Aguayo placed second in the 4x100 relay (56.52). Salcido, Reyes, Paula Plancarte and Yatzi Ramirez took third in the 4x400 (4:58.50).
Lindsay’s Veronica Hernandez placed first in discus (84-feet, 4-inches) and second in shot put (24-3). The Cardinals’ Kassandra Villegas (80-1) was second in the discus and SHS’ Clarissa Ceballos (23-2.5). Reyes won the triple jump with 31-1, while SHS’ Fatima Alarcon was third with a personal record 27-1.
BOYS
Strathmore’s Miguel Carranza placed first in the long jump with a PR of 18-5, while Granite’s Damian Suarez (14-11) took third. Carranza also won the triple jump with 37-4.50. Lindsay’s Rogelio Castillo (4-8) was third in the high jump. The Cardinals Fernando Orozco (108-10) placed first in discus while the Grizzlies’ Josh Tapia (106-2 PR) was second. Tapia also took third in shot put (41-8).
In the relays, Lindsay’s Jacob Aguayo, Jonathan Garza, Isaac Cervantez, and David Orozco won the 4x100 in 46.13 seconds. Aguayo, Garza, Romero and Gabriel Romero took second in the 4x400 (3:51.70) while SHS’ Adrian Sierra, Kelvyn Fernandez, Oswald Fernandez and Jacob Poole (3:54.52).
Granite’s Damian Suarez won the 110-hurdles (19.56 PR) while teammate Alejandro Ramirez (24.89 PR) placed third. Ramirez also won the 300-hurdles (1:02.93 PR). Strathmore’s Adrian Sierra was second in both the 200 (24.01 PR) and the 100 (11.69 PR). His teammate, Jacob Poole, was third in the 100 (11.76). Lindsay’s Leo Andrade placed third in the 400 (57.33). Granite’s Jose Zavala also placed third in both the 800 (2:11.62) and the 1,600 (4:50.84).