It was a tough weekend for the Porterville College men’s basketball team as it dropped two games over the weekend at the Citrus Tournament.
The Pirates lost to Santa Monica 66-56 on Friday and then lost to host Citrus 72-59 on Saturday to fall to 4-5.
The game against Santa Monica was actually much more competitive than the final score indicated as Santa Monica went on a 13-4 run to end the game.
It looked like PC was going to have a strong three-point shooting game as it hit three threes to begin the game. Jalen Foy sank two threes and Cameron Walker hit a three as PC toon a 9-3 lead.
But PC hit just one more three the rest of the game as it finished 4-of-18 from three-point range.
Porterville fell behind 25-23 but went on a 6-0 run to take a 29-25 lead late in the first half and led 29-25 at halftime.
Santa Monica went on a 12-2 run to rake a 38-31 lead early in the second half. Quincy White converted a traditional three-point play as he scored on a layup and was fouled for PC. He converted the free throw to cut the lead to 38-34.
Julio Phipps scored to pull PC to within 53-52 before Santa Monica pulled away to end the game.
Phipps had 17 points and nine rebounds, Walker scored 14 points and Foy added 10 points for PC.
Against Citrus PC found itself coming back the whole game as it fell into a 16-4 hole. PC went on a 7-0 run with Elijah Seals converting a traditional three-point play to bring PC to within 16-11.
After Citrus went up 28-14 PC went on an 8-0 run with Walker hitting two free throws to pull the Pirates to within 28-22. But Citrus closed the half with a 7-2 run to take. 35-24 lead.
Foy scored early in the second half to pull PC to within 39-32 but that was as close as the Pirates would get as Citrus led by as many as 16
Points in the second half.
Foy scored 16 points, Kiya McQueen had 10 points and Walker added nine points for PC.