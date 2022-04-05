STRATHMORE - The Strathmore High baseball team was doing but after a loss to Farmersville on Thursday, the Spartans were out of sync. The Sierra Pacific Bears won 11-0 against the Spartans on Monday.
The first inning had Jaylen Oats taking to the pitcher's mound. Oats struck out the first batter, making it almost seem routine.
But with further pressure the Spartan cracks started to show. After a missed catch from the outfield, and a steal by a Bear, the Spartans were down 3-0 before they came to bat.
With the second inning coming to a start the Spartans picked up the play with Oats pitching. Oats mixed his pitches to try and confuse the Bears and it had some success. Two Bears struck out on well thrown pitches and the third hit a pop fly that was caught by Javier Ramos in the outfield.
Luke Suorsa landed a ground ball to left field as he landed at first base but was left stranded in the third inning.
The Spartan down 8-0 against the Bears as they took to the batter's box in the fourth. Oats took up the bat first and with good timing landed a solid hit to second base as he took first.
Into the fifth inning the Spartans had Christian Canales take up the pitcher's mound and he pitched a scoreless fifth, striking out one.
Taylor Lollis was first to bat for the Spartans and he earned a walk. Joseph Champion then followed suit and walked to first with Lollis taking second.
Lollis stole third and that was the closest the Spartans came to scoring.
In the sixth inning the Spartans got a double play as shortstop Suorsa caught a fly ball from the Bears and, with fast reflexes, threw it back to first base to out the batter and bring the inning to an end.
“We had a few good plays” Spartan coach Grant Jackson said. “We had a double play at the right moment.”
“We were just super flat today. This was the worst we've done all season so far. I hope to keep it that way. Sierra Pacific had their number one pitcher up there and he was throwing us all out. I know we can beat this team but today wasn't the day.”