It was a tough day for the Porterville College men's basketball team on Saturday at the College of the Sequoias as the Giants rolled to a 91-56 win.
COS, ranked No. 10 in the latest state poll, won its 10th straight game and improved to 15-3 and 4-0 in the Central Valley Conference. PC fell to 7-11 and 1-3 in conference play.
Porterville found itself in a hole almost from the start. After Porterville's Julio Phipps hit a shot to tie the score 2-2 it was all downhill as COS went on a 13-0 run to take a 15-2 lead. The Giants gradually extended their lead and led 38-20 at halftime.
PC began the second half with a mini 4-0 run as Phipps made a layup to cut the deficit to 38-24. But then COS went on a 16-4 run to take a 54-28 lead. Jake Abrams made a three-point shot for PC to cut the deficit to 54-31, but the Giants just kept pulling away, building their biggest lead of 38 points at 87-49 late in the contest.
Porterville was just 2-of-12 from three-point range and COS also controlled the board, outrebounding the Pirates 43-21. PC also didn't have a player score in double figures.
Justin Sabater scored nine points while Julie Phipps, Jalen Foy and Mylo Santos all added eight points and Quincy White scored six points for PC.
The Pirates will next host Columbia at 6 p.m. Wednesday.