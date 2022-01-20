Tickets continue to be on sale for the Monache Athletic Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony to be held on Saturday, February 26 at the Porterville Veterans Memorial Building.
Happy hour will be from 5 to 6 p.m., dinner will be from 6 to 7 and the induction ceremony will begin at 7:15 p.m.
Any tickets purchased in 2020 will be honored at this year's event. Any tickets purchased in 2020 that weren't picked up are available at the Monache student activities office. Tickets are also available for purchase at the Monache student activities office or on the Monache High website.
Tickets are $50 per person or a table of eight can be purchased for $350. Tickets will be sold through February 21. No tickets will be sold at the door.
The 2022 inductees will be: Jennifer Baker Alvarez, 1986, cross country, track; Stephanie Raymond, 1990, swimming; Heather Brown Sandoval, 1991, basketball, volleyball, track; Curtis Alkire, 1991, cross country, wrestling, tennis; Jennifer Stephen Brown, 1992, volleyball, swimming; Coach Hal Hevener, 1969-2001, water polo, basketball, swimming.
In addition the 1997 Valley championship Monache girls basketball team and the coach of that team, Tom Fiormonti will be inducted.