The classic movie, “The Sandlot” will be featured by the Visalia Rawhide during its Little League Movie Night on Friday, October 7 at Valley Strong Ballpark.
Gates will open at 6 p.m. and the movie will begin at 6:30. Participating Little League teams will be selling tickets for the event.
The event is a fundraiser for Little League programs and is sponsored by Chevron. Little League programs are receiving free tickets for the event. Little League programs can sell the tickets as a fundraiser or can just give the tickets to their players, coaches, families and supporters.
For more information email Rawhide Director of Community Relations Joe Ross, Joe@Rawhidebaseball.com