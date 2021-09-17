BY ALEX LARSON
STRATHMORE — The Strathmore High football team convincingly handled the Sunnyside Wildcats at Spartan Stadium on Friday, winning 46-34.
It was the third win for the Spartans (5-0) over a much larger school as Strathmore has also beaten Roosevelt and Monache this season.
Sunnyside replaced Farmersville after that game was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Division 2 Wildcats from Fresno opened the game by kicking to the Spartans. Strathmore made short work with a 40 yard return by Adrian Sierra and a 47 yard reception by Carlos Moreno. Moreno finished the 2 play drive with a 1 yard run for the game's first score.
The Spartans capitalized after the Wildcats fumbled on their first running play from scrimmage. Cael Alkire started the drive with a 17 yard reception from QB Jaylen Oates. Moreno capped it off with a 4 yard TD run and with 2 failed PAT attempts, Strathmore led 12-0
Sunnyside scored on its second drive of the game with a 6 yard run by its QB Tanner Wilson. Wilson utilized 4 different receivers on the drive.
Sierra returned the ensuing kickoff 20 yards to start the Spartans off at the the 39 yard line. Oates raced across the field for 43 yards to set up Moreno for his third TD. Moreno also ran for 2 on the PAT to give Strathmore a 20-6 lead.
Sunnyside scored on its next drive with a pass from Wilson to Malachi Barnes. The score was 20-12 at the end of the 1st Quarter.
Moreno scored then scored his fourth touchdown after touching the ball just seven times.
Strathmore held the Wildcats to a three and out deep in their territory. After a failed fake punt, the Spartans had an opportunity to take control of the game, taking over on downs. But the Wildcats weren’t willing to give up yet. Stopping the Spartans, Sunnyside took over. Marching down the field, Wilson rushed in from the 4 making the score 28-20.
The Spartans fumbled on their next drive setting up a 25 yard TD reception by DeShawn Bias tying the score at 28.
With 29 seconds left in the first half, Moreno took the kickoff at the 20 yard line and busted through the coverage and ran for 80 yards to regain the lead. 34-28
The only score in the third quarter came late and woke up the crowd. Oates, flushed out of the pocket and scrambling, threw down field to Alkire. Tipping the ball up and back, Andrade collected it in contested battle and sprinted down the sideline for a 60 TD reception. The score now was 40-28
First to score in the fourth quarter was Sunnyside. But it was answered by Strathmore with Moreno rushing for his fifth TD, extending the lead with the score now 46-34
With the clock running and 4 minutes to go Sunnyside threatened to score. But Spartan Bernie Navarro came up big with pressure on Wilson and a sack, forcing a desperation pass on fourth down. Strathmore took over on downs and controlled the clock for the win. Final score 46-34.