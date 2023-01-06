The Tulare County Sheriff's Office will offer a free soccer camp.
Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux invites kids to register for the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office free Soccer Camp on Saturday, Jan. 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lindsay's McDermont Field House.
It will be an all-day camp for kids ages 5-14. The camp will feature five different sessions. The first session will be nutrition, the second session will be stretching, the third session will be a soccer clinic, the fourth session will be competition and the fifth session will be free play. Lunch will be provided for participants.
Volunteers are welcome. To register, call Daisy, 559-802-9589.