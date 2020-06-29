The Central Valley Conference has announced it won’t intercollegiate athletic competition during the fall semester.
The CVC issued the state it won’t hold fall sports in 2020 on Friday. The CVC made the announcement on behalf of members Fresno City College, Clovis Community College, Reedley College, Columbia College, Merced College, Porterville College, Taft College, West Hills College Coalinga and West Hills College Lemoore.
PC offers women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country in the fall, but the Pirates won’t be competing in those sports in the CVC in 2020.
The CVC did also issue the following statement: “Colleges in the CVC wishing to compete may request to be hosted by another California community college athletic conference.”
It appears at least one CVC member plans to do that as College of the Sequoias posted on Twitter it still plans to compete.
As far as PC’s plans, PC president Dr. Claudia Habib provided the following statement: “I would like to stress that at Porterville College we are committed to supporting sports and student athletes, even if we don’t compete.
“The health and safety of our students and athletic personnel is our top priority.
We will continue to monitor the impact of COVID 19 in our communities and adhere to the State and County guidelines. To that end, we will adapt our academic and sports practices to support and engage student athletes, following CCCAA guidelines to protect their eligibility status and ensure their success.
Our PC Spirit will get us through this. Go Pirates!!!”
The CCCAA which governs community college sports in California is scheduled to present its plan for fall sports on July 17.
The CVC stated all fall sports athletes who don’t compete will retain their year of eligibility for the fall of 2021.
As of now, spring semester sports are unaffected by the CVC announcement. It has been suggested sports such as basketball have their seasons shortened and not start until after the start of 2021.
The idea has also been floated fall sports could be held in the CVC in the spring of 2021. But a statement from Reedley College stated that was “very highly unlikely.”