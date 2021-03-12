Several Porterville swimmers set personal best times
Porterville High School swim picked up its second win of the season with a victory over Wasco Thursday at home. The Panther girls won 107-54, and the boys won 136-18.
One of the evening’s highlights was that both the boys and girls team had swimmers set personal best times in the pool.
“Jacob Hixon broke six minutes in his 500 (freestyle) for the first time,” PHS boys head coach Lance Hyder said. “We were shooting for that in practice, so that was fun to watch that. Dylan Wiggins dropped his 100 back(stroke), so that was cool. And Jake Kroutil, I think he took personal best in all four of his outings. I think they’re starting to get in better shape and get a foundation underneath them. Their bodies are catching up to the workouts, so that’s nice.”
In the 500-yard freestyle, Hixon won in 5 minutes, 58.10 seconds. Wiggins won the 100 back in 1:03.17. The two were also on the 400 free relay team that placed first in 3:56.24 and included Chase Fisher and Xavier Gutierrez.
Also for the boys: Diego Gutierrez won both the 100 free (53.48) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.94), Ethan Merritt won the 50 free (24.00), Fisher won the 100 butterfly (1:03.74), Xavier Gutierrez the 100 individual medley (2:20.80), and Kaleb Klarcyk the 200 free (2:10.86). Merritt, Wiggins, Fisher and Diego Gutierrez teamed up to win the 200 medley relay (1:52.88) also.
On the girls’ side, Mary Catherine Strizic dropped to under six minutes in the 500 free to win the race in 5:55.50. Strizic also won 100 fly in 1:10.56.
"That was good," PHS girls head coach Evan Thomas said. "I wasn’t expecting that one.”
Claire Lee also secured individual wins in the 200 free (2:13.56) and 100 free (1:00.63). Maycee Hyder won the 200 IM (2:43.36) and Adelyne Merritt won the 100 breast (1:22.24).
In the 200 medley relay, Wasco won in 2:07.22, but Merritt, Hyder, Strizic and Ahna Davis led the Panthers to a close, second-place finish in 2:07.60. Lee, Davis, Strizic and Alondra Arroyo Rico swam a 4:12.14 for first in the 400 free relay.
“They did awesome,” Thomas said. “For how cold it was, I thought they swam really good. They’re getting better every week. It’s just fun for them to be out here and swimming again. Doing something.”
Like all teams across the state and nation, COVID’s had its effect on Porterville. Teams are smaller, times are slightly slower, opponents cancel and are added last-minute, and fans watch from behind a gate.
But in the end, just being able to compete is what everyone values most.
“It’s been different, obviously, just cause of the way the year is with COVID,” Hyder said. “So it was really fun to see the kids at the beginning. They were excited to be out here. So just for them to have the experience, and be able to compete, and be together as a team, that’s fun. Now that we’re doing that, hopefully it stays that way. And hopefully, we can keep working and get better.”