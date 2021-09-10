The Summit Collegiate High School volleyball team defeated Strathmore Thursday night 25-7, 21-25, 25-19 25-13, making it 5 straight wins for the Lady Bears.
Thalia Vazquez led the offensive attack with 9 kills while Quiana Gibbs had 7 kills and Ayanna Monjaras had 5 kills to go along with a team high 28 digs and 3 aces. Ruby Uribe added 5 kills and 2 blocks and Viktoria Monjaras had 13 digs and 7 aces.
Summit improved to 5-1 on the season and will participate in the Farmesville tournament next Wednesday and Saturday.