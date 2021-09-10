The Summit Collegiate High School volleyball team kept up its winning ways on Wednesday, beating Kings Christian 30-28, 25-19, 24-26, 25-10.
Quiana Gibbs led the offensive attack with 8 kills while also adding 18 digs. Ayanna Monjaras had 7 kills and a team high 26 digs.
Alexis Gonzalez and Thalia Vazquez both had 4 aces and Viktoria Monjaras had 3 aces and helped set up the attack nicely. Ruby Uribe added 6 kills to help pace the Bears who won their 4th consecutive match to improve to 4-1. Summit hosted Strathmore on Thursday.