The Summit Collegiate High School boys basketball team made a definitive statement against Legacy Christian on Tuesday at home with an impressive 104-13 win. The win now brings the Bears to an overall recorder of 3-3.
Summit's Ethan Smith was the first Bear to nab the ball from the Legacy Christian Lions and he'd press the court looking for a fast first basket. Smith then made a huge throw to Sean Smith who was already out in front of the Lions basket. Smith made the catch and the fast pass to James Carson who nailed the shot to give the Bears a 2-0 lead.
The Lions pressed back but had the ball stolen out from under them by Kristian Auila who sent the ball to Ethan Smith. Smith had the catch and moved the Lions around while Auila made his way through the defenders and into position. Smith sent an easy pass to Auila who made the layup before any Lion could react.
Now leading 4-0 the Bears continued their dominant play and led 12-0 before the Lions broke through the Bears defense for their first basket. Two more layups from Auila and Seth Ismael and great shots from Michael Regalado gave the Bears the first quarter lead 25-5 as their impressive offensive game continued.
The Bears defense was no slouch as they continued to keep the Lions at bay. During the second quarter the Bears Luis Perez and Julian Torres played outstanding defense. A timeout from the Lions did little to stop the Bears and they proceeded to hit almost 10 more shots to take a 54-7 lead.
The third quarter brought a renewed Bear offense with little Lion defense. The game was getting faster as the Bears started to work themselves into a groove.
A fast paced throw from Auila to Shawn Smith started a Bear play that pushed deep into the Lions' court. Smith kept the ball and moved around the Lions defender that was in front of him, bringing his teammate Austin Martin into passing range. Martin easily got the pass and passed the ball over to Ethan Smith who passed to Auila for the layup, bypassing two Lion defenders.
A foul from the Lions brought Martin up to the free throw line and he'd sink both shots. The score was now 65-9 the Bears still had a lot in the tank.
Martin made a steal and passed over to James Carson to take the ball down the court. Carson nailed the layup and continued the Bears dominance of the game. A
full timeout from the Lions put a bit of a stop to the Bears onslaught but not for long. Bears Luis Perez, Liam Leyva, and Ismael gained multiple baskets Auila scored on a layup to bring the third quarter to an end with the Bears in the lead 86-9.
The fourth quarter wasn't any easier for the Lions as the Bears stayed composed and just as fierce as the beginning of the game. The final margin for the Bears was thanks to James Carson as he got an offensive rebound from Regalado and slammed the ball in for the final score of 104-13.
The Bears begin play in the Kings Christian Tournament today in Lemoore.