The Lindsay High basketball team was coming off of a four game winning streak against Chowchilla, Golden West, Laton, and Arvin, but met a determined Summit Collegiate High School was able to break its loosing streak at home Wednesday. With solid play on both sides the Bears were able to win 52-38.
Cristian Sosa was a huge reason for the Bears good performance.
With a valiant effort the Cardinals continued to fight after trailing 25-13 at the halftime. The Bears were up to the challenge though, and it was Kristian Avila along with Michael Regalado who were able to pick up multiple rebounds and raise the Bear lead.
It's not until a rebound by Avila, nearly two minutes into first period, before a single point is put on board thanks to the fiery defense of both teams. Back and forth a first period resulted in a tit for tat scoring for the Bears and Cardinals. With Cardinal Mark Sobrepena scoring their first points and their first three pointer from the corner to give Lindsay a 4-3 lead. Zander Salinas made two free throws to give the Cardinals a 6-4 lead.
Luis Mendoza scored on an excellent to give Lindsay an 8-6 lead. Cristian Sosa responds in kind with a full court charge down to Cardinal basket as he slips the ball past the defenders and into the net to tie the game again at 8-8 to end the first quarter.
After another impressive rebound by Austin Martin, Aidan Hernandez was able to showcase some of the Bears passing skills as he passed the ball to Kristian Avila and then it continues to Martin again before being set up for Sosa to come in to score to give the Bears a 14-10. Another impressive three pointer by Sosa causes Lindsay to call a timeout as the Bears took a 19-10 lead.
Summit led 25-10 when Sobrepena hit a three-pointer to bring Lindsay to witin 25-13 at halftime.
Diego Salas passed to Sobrepena,who scored to bring Lindsay to within 29-20. Summit led 31-20 at the end of the third quarter.
Martin is able to hit the basket with Hernandez not far behind and Sosa gaining another right after Salinas sinks one for the Cardinals. With these fast pace plays the Cardinals Coach Frank Morin calls for a time out at 6:08 remaining in the last period between the Cardinals and the Bears.
The Bear offense sank shot after shot for the final margin as the last moments of the game have the Bears hold the ball letting the clock run out and their win sink in.
“Our offense was interesting this game,” Summit coach Ken Caldwell said. “We didn't see much half court play but instead our transitional game was on point.
“Passing between teammates is fundamental and it's been an Achilles heel in the past for us. But they pulled it together and really showed off just how good they can be when they get into that habit.”
Caldwell also praised his team's defense. “Our halftime adjustments really moved around our defense off the sides where they weren't helping as much as they could have,” he said. “The aggressive switches when deep in the shot clock is also something we've been putting out there.”
About the win, Caldwell said, “I couldn't be prouder of these kids and their commitment coming out of the pandemic. Our team unity is so strong and only getting stronger as we play and train. Even injuries can't slow. It's impressive and probably our biggest asset on the court.”