Strathmore High's defense was able to shut down opponents for most of the season and a big reason why was Jaime Arredondo.
Arredondo was honored for his effort on the Spartan defense as he was named as the East Sequoia League Defensive Player of the Year. Arredondo was one of six Spartan players who were named to the all-ESL first team.
Other Spartans honored on the first team were Jacob Poole, Julian Ceballos, Patrick Likewise, Dillon Duffey and Adrian Sierra.
The number of first team selections each team was awarded was determined by their finish in the ESL. Strathmore finished as co-champions with Corcoran as the Spartans finished the season with an overall 8-3 record. Corcoran also had six players named to the first team.
Lindsay High had two players named to the first team as Austin Schaible and Nathaniel Culberson were honored. Daniel Ramirez was named to the first team for Granite Hills.
Arredondo finished the season with 125 tackles, averaging 11.4 tackles a game and finished with seven tackles for loss. Arredondo and Ceballos combined to be a strong pass rushing duo for the Spartans. Ceballos finished with 72 tackles and four tackles for a loss.
Poole put up huge numbers for Strathmore as a running back despite missing some time due to injuries. He finished the season with 1,534 yards rushing on 148 carries, averaging 10.4 yards a carry and scored 19 touchdowns. Poole also caught 14 passes for 151 yards and another two scores.
A big reason why Poole put up such huge numbers was the SHS offensive line that was led by Likewise and Duffey.
Sierra was a versatile performer on offense and defense for SHS. He rushed for 331 yards on 42 carries, averaging 7.9 yards a carry while scoring six touchdowns. He also caught 10 passes for 182 yards and another two scores. In addition he returned a kickoff for a TD.
Schaible was a versatile performer for the Cardinals as he rushing for 183 yards on 21 carries, averaging 8.7 yards a carry while scoring six touchdowns. He also put up amazing numbers as a receiver, averaging nearly 30 yards a reception. He caught 20 passes for 585 yards and another six scores.
Culberson finished with 98 tackles in leading the Cardinal defense.
Ramirez was also a versatile performer on offense and defense for the Grizzlies.
Named to the second team were Bryson Bias, Oscar Cruz, Xavier Maldonado, Isaiah Colunga, Austin Wiggins and Rene Ruiz for Strathmore, Samuel Reyes and Flavio Lemus for Lindsay and A.J. Duran for Granite.
ALL-ESL TEAM
Defensive Player of the Year: Jamie Arredondo, Strathmore; Offensive Player of the Year: Gabe Armbruster, Corcoran; Specialty Player of the Year: Ismael Pena, Woodlake; Coach of the Year: Grant Kapigian, Corcoran.
FIRST TEAM
Corcoran — Enrique Rios, Tray Edwards, Eian Hernandez, Justin Portillo, Everett Renteria; Strathmore — Jacob Poole, Julian Ceballos, Patrick Likewise, Dillon Duffey, Adrian Sierra; Woodlake — Shane Rodriguez, Ismael Pena, Daniel Guzman; Orosi — Andrew Camarillo, Angel Chavez, Jerry Lopez; Farmersville — Anthony Salinas, Johnathon Perez, Alex Winslow; Lindsay — Austin Schaible, Nathaniel Culberson; Orosi — Julian Magdaleno, Adan Del Bosque; Orange Cove — Julian Magdaleno, Adan Del Bosque; Granite Hills — Daniel Ramirez.
SECOND TEAM
Corcoran — Julian Fernandez, Mateo Romero, Josiah Valdez, Marc Brewer, Ayden Granado, Steve Luna; Strathmore — Bryson Bias, Oscar Cruz, Xavier Maldonado, Isaiah Colunga, Austin Wiggins, Rene Ruiz; Woodlake — Joseph Aviles, Nathan Martinez, Isaiah Taylor; Orosi — Eugene Hernandez, Estavan Quevedo, Alex Ortega; Farmersville — Hector Ramirez, Daniel Garza, Lucian Garza; Lindsay — Samuel Reyes, Flavio Lemus; Orange Cove — Alejandro Lopez, Jose Paredes; Granite Hills — A.J. Duran.