STRATHMORE — It was a royal win for the Strathmore High football team in battle for first place against the Woodlake Tigers on a Homecoming night on Friday at Spartan Stadium as the Spartans won 28-6.
Strathmore (6-1, 4-0 in the East Sequoia League) fair caught the opening kick and started the first drive of the game at the 27 yard line. There were two big runs of 21 and 15 yards by Jaime Arredondo, but the Spartans were forced to punt.
The Tigers (4-3, 2-1) went 3 and out and Strathmore started its second drive at its 49 yard line. The Woodlake defense stepped up and forced Strathmore to punt.
On the next Woodlake drive they gave the ball away on a fumble. And the Spartans looked for a quick score by passing it deep down the home field side line only to have it intercepted by the Tigers at their 10 yard line.
With 8 minutes left in the second quarter, Strathmore won the battle of field position. Jamie Arredondo woke the crowd with a pick six. The Woodlake quarterback was flushed from the pocket a third consecutive time. Rolling to his left he looked downfield and threw the pass into the arms of Arredondo at the 27 yard line.
Strathmore scored again before the first half ended.
Facing 3rd and 30, Bryson Bias found Sebastian Gonzalez in the middle of the field — wide open. The ball flew 20 yards and Gonzalez ran the other 40 yards after some swift moves to and down the sideline to the end zone. The score at halftime was 14-0 Strathmore after Roman Hernandez added the extra point.
The second half kick was received by Woodlake but the Spartan defense was stingy.
On the next drive, Strathmore’s newly crowned Homecoming King, Arredondo, rushed 38 yards for a touchdown making the score 21-0 Strathmore.
Before the end of the third quarter, Woodlake finally had an answer. Tiger quarterback Nathan Martinez threw a 40 yard bomb to the 1 yard line. And on third down Martinez sneaked it across for their first score. A missed PAT left the score 21-6, Strathmore.
Penalty flags plagued the Spartans for the majority of the fourth quarter negating a pair of splendid runs by Jacob Poole.
Woodlake tried to jumpstart their offense with a reverse but the club fumbled the second exchange with Strathmore recovering.
Pooled finally joined the party with a 20 yard rushing score to seal the victory with just more than 2 minutes to go.