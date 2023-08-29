The Strathmore and Lindsay High football teams made it look easy in routing their opponents on Friday.
Strathmore, featuring another huge night by running back Jacob Poole, rolled to a 42-0 win at Hanford West. Meanwhile Lindsay High's 54-0 rout of California City at Frank Skadan Stadium could be described as one that was done by committee as a number of players contributed to the win.
STRATHMORE 42, HANFORD WEST 0
Jacob Poole had a monster night, rushing for 282 yards on 15 carries for an 18.8 yard average. Through two games this season, Poole has gained 452 yards on 35 carries. He has also scored six touchdowns as he scored three more touchdowns against Hanford West.
Poole opened Strathmore's 24-21 loss against Exeter with a 50-yard scoring run and also began the Hanford West game with a bang. He opened with an 83-yard scoring run and later added a 70-yard scoring run to give SHS a 14-0 lead early in the second quarter.
Strathmore then returned two interceptions for scores to take a 28-0 lead. Roman Hernandez returned an interception 30 yards for a score and Sacramento Gonzalez also returned an interception for a score. The Spartans actually returned three interceptions for scores, by Poole's interception return for a scored was called back by a penalty.
Strathmore ended the first half with a long scoring pass play with Bryson Bias connecting with Isaiah Colunga to give the Spartans a 35-0 halftime lead.
Poole then scored his third touchdown on the opening drive of the second half to make it 42-0 and then Strathmore emptied its bench.
“We were in remarkable shape,” said Strathmore coach Jeromy Blackwell about his team's conditioning for the game.
About the 28 point second quarter, Blackwell said, “we just started executing remarkably better. Our execution fueled our emotions.”
Blackwell said among the standouts on defense was Abee Hernandez at linebacker. “We played pretty solid defense,” he said.
He added another highlight was the kickoff coverage team led by Aidan Garcia. “He really shined like a diamond on kickoffs,” Blackwell said. “I take a lot of pride in our kickoff team.”
“I think we grew up a lot,” added Blackwell about his team.
LINDSAY 54, CALIFORNIA CITY 0
Thomas Tellez had 99 yards receiving and caught two touchdown passes from Uriah Guerrero who was 6-of-10 for 120 yards in his first start at quarterback. “He played pretty well for his first varsity game,” LHS coach Casey Higginbotham said.
Ethan Cortes also had a huge night as he ran for two scores and also returned a punt for a touchdown. Thomas Masiel rushed for two scores as well.
Lindsay's other touchdown came when Joseph Ceballos forced a fumble and Jose Fernandez recovered the fumble in the end zone. “The defense played extremely well,” Higginbotham said. “Very aggressive all night.”
“I was really pleased with the way we played,” added Higginbotham about his team. “The thing I was most proud about – everybody on the team supported everybody. Nobody was selfish. We were really pleased about that.”