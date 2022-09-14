With the sun above, the Granite Hills girls tennis team and the Strathmore Spartans met up on the Grizzlies courts for a match on Tuesday. Though the Grizzlies played well, a few absences for college night put the Grizzlies at the disadvantage. The Spartans ended up taking each match in singles and doubles winning the match 9-0.
Court one had the Grizzlies Cristal Valencia taking on the Spartans Ryan Shearer. Shearer had command of the court and made multiple scoring rallies against hard serves from Valencia.
Valencia tried her best to make her opponent budge but Shearer wasn’t fooled by Valencia's tactics and won.
Court two hosted the Spartans Maddy Kelly and the Grizzlies Kayla Cendejas. Cendejas had plenty of solid serves and was fast on her feet but Kelly only faltered a couple times during the whole match. Kelly was able to make long stretches for the ball and only allowed Cendejas to win one game against her in an 8-1 win.
The third court held Grizzly Linett Baca and Spartan Elizabeth Dickinson. Dickinson made a solid series of returns to the corners of the court sending Baca running for the majority of the match.
Baca had good control of her racket and sent Dickinson some fast serves but was unable to respond to Dickinsons flourishes.
With the fourth court the Grizzlies had Emily Santoyo facing off against Elliot MacFarlane for the Spartans. Santoyo maintained a fast pace during the match and tried to keep MacFarlane on the run.
MacFarlane was steady and ready though and made short work of Santoyo with smart plays. MacFarlane showed her ability to work both the front and back of the court with a series of lobs that sent Santoyo running.
The fifth court was taken by the Grizzlies Natalia Barragan and the Spartans Alex Carino. Barragan made several attempts to shake Carino, including a nice rally where Barragan sent the ball spinning to Carino's feet. Carino had a solid match thanks to steady play and a fiery serve that landed Barragan in hot water in more than one game on her way to the win.
Finally the sixth court had the Spartans Kirsten Solmantil and the Grizzlies Lesli Valencia. Solmantil maintained control of the court for the match with fast court movement and accurate shots. Valencia tried her best and saved a few hard volleys but ultimately fell to Solmantil.
Doubles had court one hosting Ryan Shearer and Maddy Kelly against Cristal Valencia and Kayla Cendejas. Valencia and Cendejas had great control and used their accuracy to pull the Spartans out of place for a few choice points. The Spartans Shearer and Kelly had excellent communication, coordinating with each other on each play, which led to their winning the match 8-1.
Court two held Elizabeth Dickinson and Alex Carino versus Linett Baca and Emily Santoyo. The Grizzlies Baca and Santoyo were able to keep the Spartans on their toes with a series of accurate serves. But the Spartans Carino and Dickinson were just too fast for the Grizzlies; making multiple rapid response hits for the win.
Court three had Spartans Mia Centano and Allison Plumlee who took on the Grizzlies Azul Morales and Valeria Pedraza. The Spartans Centano and Plumlee were pulled around the court by the Grizzlies smart plays but had a solid defense the Grizzlies couldn't breach. Morales and Pedraza had a strong talent for moving the Spartans out of their comfort zones. However, the Spartans upper hand in play resulted in many answered shots and returned advances for an 8-1 win.