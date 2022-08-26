The Strathmore and Monache High girls tennis teams came together at the Monache courts for a match on Thursday afternoon. The Spartans ended winning over the Marauders 5-1 in singles and 2-1 in doubles for a 7-2 win.
The Spartans also happen to be on their third match of the year while the Marauders had their first. Last year, the Spartans had a good fall season with a total of 22 out of 36 matches won while Monache’s won the Valley title.
Starting out on the singles court for the Marauders was Samantha Malone, Crystal Arellano, Marlene Nunez, Jhovel Maron, Cky Wells, and Maddy Taylor. The Spartans had Ryan Shearer, Maddy Kelley, Elizabeth Dickenson, Elliott MacFarlane, Chloe Medina, and Nayeli Rivera.
On Court one Malone and Shearer had a solid match. Malone had a number of excellent lobs, but ended up forfeiting due to an illness. Court two hosted Arellano and Kelley. Arellano showed a fast paced rushing ability to keep the Spartan Kelley at bay. Kelley had a good placement and technique but ultimately fell to Arellano 6-2, 6-4.
The third court held Marauder Nunez and Spartan Dickenson. Nunez and Dickenson showed great respect to one another as their match went on. Nunez had responses to Dickenson's excellent short shots. Dickenson ended up taking the match 6-2, 6-3.
Court four held Marone and MacFarlane. Maron, despite being a young addition to the Marauders team, still held her own against the Spartans MacFarlane. MacFarlane took the match 6-3, 6-1.
Wells was patient against the Spartan Medina. Both played hard and at the end of the match Medina won 6-4, 6-3.
Taylor and Rivera held court six. Spartan Rivera played well against the Marauder Taylor and won 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles took three courts with Monache fielding Malone and Arellano on court one with Kelley and MacFarlane. Court two hosted Nunez and Maron with Dickenson and Medina. Finally court three held Taylor and Wells against Rivera and Mia Centero.
Malone and Arellano held down the court against their Spartan partners Kelley and MacFarlane. Malone and Arellano threw a number of good lobs and quick response saves to win against the Spartans with an impressive 8-3 win.
On Court two the Spartans Dickenson and Medina went back and forth with the Marauders Nunez and Maron. Medina and Dickenson had good chemistry and played well off of one another.
Nunez and Maron did exceptionally considering it's their first match of the year with good communication and talented play. The Spartans won with a tight margin of 9-7 against the Marauders.
Court three had Taylor and Wells losing to Rivera and Centero. Rivera and Centero had exceptional control of the ball and court and ended up beating the Marauders 8-0.