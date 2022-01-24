STRATHMORE - The Strathmore High girls basketball team was coming off a loss against Sierra Pacific when it faced off against the Lindsay Cardinals on Friday night. Strathmore would go on to win over Lindsay 45-27 despite a tie game well into the third quarter.
The Cardinals Jaden Perez and Azaria Loya-Alcocer led Lindsay in scoring with 11 and 10 points respectively. The Spartans Erica Munoz and Alexis Ibarra led for Strathmore with 17 and 12 points.
The Cardinals led 12 – 8 against the Spartans at the end of the first period. Spartans Ibarra was able to land a three pointer after they pushed through the Cardinal defense.
Alyssa Gonzalez was then able to rebound the ball after a Cardinal point that she took all the way down the court for a basket. The Cardinals Perez was able to land two additional three point shots as her teammates pulled the Spartans out of alignment. Loya-Alcocer was also able to secure two baskets against the Spartans along with sinking two of her free throws.
The second quarter flew by quickly as the Spartans rallied against the Cardinals lead. Jada Bravo for the Spartans was next up to score with a basket to bring SHS to within 12-10. The Cardinals Perez followed up with a three point basket to make it 15-10. Despite the deepening lead for the Cardinals, the Spartans defense started solidifying. Gonzalez, Munoz, and Ibarra all sank three point shots that came from defensive plays. Strathmore led 19-16 at halftime.
The third quarter led to a tight fight between the teams. Nearly two minutes count down before either side was able to breach through. Melani Millan for the Cardinals was passed the ball by Julissa Soto and Delilah Diaz. As Millan sped down the court she passed over to Klarissa Caballero who passed back to Millan as she stepped past the Spartan defense for a basket to bring Lindsay to within 19-18.
Spartans Munoz threw the ball in for Gonzalez to press down the court and as she moved she passed over to Ibarra but the pass was intercepted by Cardinal Caballero and taken back to the Spartans goal. A pass over to Millan for a shot at the Spartan basket was no good. But Navarro was right under the basket and rebounded the ball quickly and passed back to Millan for a second goal that she easily secured to give Lindsay a 21-19 lead.
With little left in the third quarter the Spartans once again pushed back against the Cardinals. The third quarter would be the second highest scoring quarter for the Spartans as Ibarra pulled off the Spartans sixth three pointer to push the Spartans to a 29-23 lead.
With little time in fourth period the Cardinals were on the back foot against the Spartans. Facing a 31-23 deficit the Cardinal offense wavered and the ball was stolen by Bravo and passed to Jeniffer Gonzalez. Gonzalez was quick to pass down the lane to Munoz for a three pointer for a 34-23. Abi Medjia secured the Spartans final margin of 45-27.
Both Coach Richard Miranda for the Spartans and Coach David Nucum for the Cardinals congratulated the other team for the good game.
“With only six girls it's hard out there but they played harder. It was a little stale after Wednesday's loss. But we got better in the second half for sure. Our defense keeps us in the game and is by far our strongest point and you see just how good the Cardinals were at keeping us on the edge of our seats the whole game.?” Miranda said. “ With the small amount of foul trouble in the half we had to modify our defense and start shooting from the outside which ended up working well for us.”
“We've been working hard and we're finding a good place in the team,” coach Nucum remarked. “The Spartans defense was tough to get through and they were able to play really good counter matches. We have a young team and we always have more to learn.