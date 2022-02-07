STRATHMORE - The Strathmore High girls basketball team hosted the Sierra Pacific Golden Bears at Spartan Gym and despite a valiant fight were defeated by the Golden Bears 51-20.
The Spartans fell to 16-11 overall
Erica Munoz led the team in scoring with nine points followed by Alyssa Gonzalez with six. The nine player strong Spartans are still 7-3 in the East Sequoia League.
The first quarter started off on the wrong foot for the Spartans with the tip off going to the Golden Bears. A quick lead developed and the Spartans wouldn't be able to respond to the immense pressure from the Golden Bears.
A good play from the Spartans started with Jada Bravo tossing in the ball to Abi Mejia. Mejia made her way down court but was confronted by the Golden Bear defense and quickly passed the ball to Gonzalez. Gonzalez took her time and passed to Alexis Ibarra for a three point basket.
The next Spartan basket was earned by Alyssa Gonzalez with a hard fought layup against the Golden Bear defenders. Melissa Lua landed a rebound from off of a Golden Bear shot that missed and passed the ball over to Aaliyah Escalera. Escalera was blocked by two Golden Bear defenders but was able to push back and pass to Jeniffer Gonzalez.
A fast pass to Munoz at the three point line resulted in a three-point basket for the Spartans. As the first quarter came to an end, Sierra Pacific led 19-8.
The second quarter was a hard time for the Spartans. Alyssa Gonzalez was assisted to the basket by Bravo and Lua. With a solid shot she would score to bring Strathmore to within 19-10.
The half was a time of refocusing for the Spartans as the girls would remain tough in the face of the Golden Bears. Alyssa Gonzalez would be first for the Spartans to score in the third quarter. Mejia would toss the ball in to Munoz and Munoz would make her way past the Golden Bear defender guarding her and pass to Joseli Gutierrez. Gutierrez would move into the Golden Bear's basket range before passing to Gonzalez for the layup.
Munoz would score a three pointer at the end of the third quarter for Strathmore.
In the fourth quarter a rebound from Jeniffer Gonzalez is passed to Mejia to take down the court. Mejia stepped past a Golden Bear and passed to Munoz who was at the line who hit a three-pointer.
The final margin of the game would come after a pass from Bravo to Lua as the Spartans pushed the ball. Lua would make a quick step and layup for two points and the final score of the game 51-20z
“With no rhythm, even though we played hard the Golden Bears can make such a pressure that we tend to fall to it,” Strathmore coach Richard Miranda said. “When we get pressured like that we tend to freeze up. Our defense was rough because of that as well.
“The Golden Bears used this game to work on some of their rusty points and we need to start doing the same when we have solid leads like that. During the half we sat back and really started evaluating our player performances. We noticed some bad tendencies but I look forward to working on them and getting better.”