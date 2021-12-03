THE RECORDER
An excited Strathmore High girls basketball team was able to win its home game against Tulare Western on Thursday 35-25, breaking the slow start the Spartans had earlier in the season.
Starting off first quarter Strathmore's Erica Munoz grabbed a rebound, who passed to Alexis Ibarra and then Abi Mejia for the score to make it 2-2. Again coming up the court quickly Joseli Gutierrez was able to snag the ball and pass to Munoz who passed back and then off to Mejia for the layup. With a repeat of the previous play Mejia was able to score with some outstanding passes to make the score 6-2.
Jeniffer Gonzalez passed to Joseli Gutierrez who scored to give Strathmore a 9-2 lead after the first quarter. Gonzalez and Gutierrez scored back to back baskets to make it 13-6. Aliyah Escalera later effortlessly hit a long range three point shot to 18-6. Munoz then scored twice to give SHS a 22-8 halftime lead.
Alyssa Gonzalez scored the first five points of the second half, including a three-pointer to give Strathmore a 27-8 lead. Jada Bravo later scored for Strathmore to make it 32-13. Strathmore settled for a 32-19 lead after three quarters.
The fourth quarter started off with a pass from Melissa Lua to Gutierrez and then Gonzalez snagged it next before passing to Ibarra before she put it back to Erica Munoz who landed the shot from way down town, giving Strathmore a 35-21 lead.
“I've taken some time to watch Tulare Western's games and I knew they'd push us hard in the second half and they sure did,” Strathmore coach Richard Miranda said. “Our offense was stale and we just couldn't move the ball in the later half of the game. But our defense kept us playing and kept us competitive in this game.
Switching our defense was also a big help as it kept the Mustangs main scorer off the board the whole game. As for adjustments as I said in the first 3 minutes of third period I knew would be most crucial. If we could match their intensity then we could keep up and seal out this game as a win.”