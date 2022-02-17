STRATHMORE - The Strathmore High boys soccer team would face off against the Wonderful College Prep Wolves in a hard match on Wednesday. The Spartans would win it out in the end just barely 1-0. With this win they advance on to face the Dos Palos Broncos on Friday at 6 p.m.
The game would start fast with a break by the Spartans pushing the Wolves to their goal. Stephen Blackwell would push the ball down the pitch for the Spartans, passing by three Wolf defenders.
With a quick kick Blackwell would line his shot but it would be caught out of the air by the Wolves keeper. A big push from the Wolves came following, pushing the Spartans back to their own goal. With a big kick from Spartan Jesus Orozco, he would push the ball away from the Spartans’ goal and back into midfield.
Orozco would later once again come in with the big boot to the ball down the pitch. Valentine Torres would snag the rebound and take it to Raul Morales. Morales would have a small window to take the ball down before he'd have to pass the ball over to Luis Zavala for the shot on goal. Zavala would take the pass and fire the ball down the pitch to the Wolves net. The ball would curve just enough to hit the post and bounce away from the goal.
The first half of the game went back and forth with neither team letting the other rest. Another save by Spartan keeper Taylor Lollis kept the Spartans out of trouble and at odds with the Wolves. The half would end with no scores and lead into the second half with high tension.
Villanueva would take the ball back out to midfield and pass to Raul Morales. Morales would have room to press the Wolves defense back to their goal. With a careful shot he'd kick the ball and were it not for the Wolves keeper catching it, it'd have gone in.
The Spartans goal would come off of a good play right after a close call from the Wolves pressing into Spartan territory. A toss in by Blackwell to Valencia would start it off. Valencia would spin the ball around and pass to Morales. Morales would have little time before the Wolves would force the ball out.
Abee Hernandez would toss the ball into Zavala who was open and would take a shot on goal that sailed just too high and flew right over. Hernandez would once again toss the ball this time to Valencia and out from Valencia to Gonzalez. Gonzalez would have a hard shot with two Wolf defenders in his way.
As he pressed forward he would be fouled by a Wolf and a yellow card was given for the infraction. Gonzalez would be given a penalty shot against the Wolves keeper. As he carefully made his move, Gonzalez would kick the ball straight home into the center right of the net. The Wolves keeper wouldn't be able to save against Gonzalez's kick and with that the game would continue with its final margin of 1-0.