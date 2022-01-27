STRATHMORE — A valiant game from both the Strathmore High and Granite Hills boys basketball teams at Spartan Gym resulted in a 52-47 win for the Spartans. The game was a make up game from January 5 that was postponed.
Granite Hills Angel Perez led the Grizzlies with 17 points. Adam Sandoval and Blas Diaz followed with 13 and 12, respectively. Spartan Manuel Andrade led with 17 points and Aneas Ambriz was next up with 12.
Dario Alcantar and Manuel Andrade were up for the tip-off and Alcantar was able to tip over to Sandoval who passed by a few Spartans before throwing the ball to Daniel Medrano. Medrano adjusted his position before passing over to Diaz at the line and Diaz was able to sink the first basket of the game to give the Grizzlies a 3-0 lead.
Sandoval then passed to Diaz before he passed to Perez for a three pointer to give Granite a 6-2 lead. The Spartans weren't to be discounted though as they quickly responded with a basket from Jaylen Oats. The ball was then passed from Gabriel Bower to Roberto Bojorquez who moved around to pass to Ambriz for the basket to tie the game 6-6. Andrade then passed to Bower before going to the line and having Bower pass the ball back to him and with a short hop he put away the Spartans first three point shot of the game to lead 9-6.
The first quarter continues to run neck and neck and ends with the Spartans in the lead 13-12. An impressive play from the Grizzlies came after a timeout as a fast break turned into a trip for Sandoval. As he took a tumble he maintained control of the ball and was able to pass to Alcantar for the basket. At only 26 seconds remaining in the second quarter the Spartans had control with Bojorquez tossing the ball to Bower before Bower passed to Amrbiz, who was on the move and with a pass back from Bowers he ran to the basket and hit the shot at the buzzer and was fouled. After Ambriz sunk his free throw the Spartans led 28 to 21.
The second half started slowly but by the fourth quarter the game was just as close with the Spartans leading 38-33. The Grizzlies eventually closed to 44-42. Andrade was able to snag the rebound and hit a basket to bring the lead back to 46-42. Following quickly Sandoval responded with a three pointer to bring Granite to within 46-45.
1:06 remained as Bower took the ball and escorted it to the Grizzly basket. Andrade spied Oats just at the Grizzlies line and, with a quick pass, got the ball to Oats for a shot on basket which Oats nails for the final margin.
“I can safely say this is the best execution we've had all year.” Strathmore coach Israel Valdez commented “ We've had good games and practice but this was top notch. We had to keep our defense sharp during the half cause the Grizzlies were keeping us from finding a solid pace. We still have stuff to work on, don't get me wrong, we need to get better at communicating but we got away with it today.”
“The Spartans have such solid defense we couldn't get those key plays to win the game. It was a physical game for certain we both played hard.” Granite Hills coach Bud Luther said. “Our defense was better in the second half but our energy wasn't where it needed to be. We weren't able to really buckle down and secure our winning plays. Our effort wasn't for nothing though, we were attacking the ball and going inside to keep the Spartans off balance and it kept us up.”