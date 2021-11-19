The Summit boys basketball team couldn't sustain its fast start as Strathmore went onto beat the Bears 41-24 on Wednesday at Summit.
Christian Sosa made a steal and was fouled and he went on to make both free throws to give Summit a 3-0 lead. Sosa later made a three-pointer to give Summit a 6-3 lead. Nathan Iverson went on to score off of a pass from Austin Martin to give the Bears a 13-10 lead after one quarter.
Jaylen Oats eventually scored for the Spartans to tie the game 15-15 with three minutes left in the second quarter. Summit would eventually take a 17-15 halftime lead.
Strathmore began the third quarter with a 7-0 run to gain the upper hand and to take a 22-17 halftime lead. Aeneas Ambriz scored two baskets for Strathmore, pushing the Spartans' lead to 29-20, forcing the Bears to call a timeout with 3:07 left in the third quarter. Strathmore went on to extend its lead to 33-20 after three quarters.
Strathmore continued to extend its lead to 37-22 before Sosa hit a shot to bring Summit to within 37-24, but that's as close as the Bears would get.
“Coach Ken was doing a great job keeping us off guard,” said Strathmore coach Israel Valdez about Summit coach Ken Caldwell. “They changed their defense often and always played hard throughout the game.
“We started slow this year with a small group. Our reintroduction to basketball needs some cleaning after the spring rust has come. But I like our hustle and our passion. We have kids coming out of football and other sports to play in basketball as well and their dedication shows.”