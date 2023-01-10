mbrady@portervillerecorder.com
STRATHMORE — Both the Strathmore Spartans and the Summit Charter Academy Bears came together and played a solid boys basketball game last Friday. The Spartans took the game with a strong command of the court and won 61-47. The Spartans are now 6-8 on the year.
The tip off went to the Spartans Canyon Johnson who moved the ball over to Dion Ambriz to take down the court. Ambriz had a solid command of the ball and as he moved past a few Bear defenders he'd send a pass to Aneas Ambriz. Ambriz had a clear line of sight and sank a three point shot to start the Spartans off.
The Bears weren't hibernating though and they responded with a turn around jumper by Kristian Availa. Availa got the pass from Ethan Smith who helped Availa keep the Spartans at bay. Availa moved by a Spartan defender and then pulled back away from the basket before nailing the jump shot.
Another three pointer from the Spartans came right after. This time Sebastian Gonzalez brought the ball in to Aneas who sent it flying to Dion Ambriz before he'd send it to Isaiah Colunga. Colunga was faced with a wall of Bears; thinking quickly he fired the ball over their heads to Dion Ambriz. Ambriz moved close to the basket and smartly sent the ball back out to Gonzalez who made the three-point shot.
The Spartans Roman Hernandez scored three baskets while Aneas Ambriz scored an additional two in the first quarter. The Bears Shawn Smith, Ethan Smith, and James Carson hit multiple shots with Shawn Smith scoring a three point shot after passes from Liam Leyva and Luis Perez. The first quarter ended with Roman Hernandez of the Spartans making a layup at the buzzer to give the Spartans a 19-15 lead.
Continuing the game, the Bears were itching to get back out onto the court and started the second quarter off quickly. A toss in by Ethan Smith to Leyva started them off. Leyva pushed farther into the Spartans side before passing the ball over to Availa who softly sent the ball into the basket for two to bring Summit to within 22-20.
The Spartan response was rough as they came back against the Bears. Dion Ambriz took an offensive rebound after a narrow miss by Gabriel Carbajal. Ambriz jumped and made the layup with ease. A three pointer from Aneas Ambriz and another from Sebastian Gonzalez brought the Spartans lead back to 37-26 at halftime.
The Spartans had a complete domination of the third quarter and they'd bring their lead up to 53-28, allowing their Bear opponents only a single basket. The final quarter ended with a shot by Shawn Smith for the Bears.
With the clock ticking down and only 42 seconds remaining, Smith took the pass from Seth Ismael and was backed up by Micheal Regalado as he sent the ball swishing into the net for the final margin
The Spartans will travel to Orosi for a non-league battle at 7 p.m. today. The Bears will now prepare for their fight against the Lindsay Cardinals at Lindsay at 6:30 p.m. today