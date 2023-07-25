There's still still time to purchase tickets to win two exclusive tickets to a Los Angeles Dodgers game some time during the rest of the 2023 season.
A drawing to choose the winner of the prize will be held on Friday afternoon. Proceeds from the prize will benefit the Strathmore High football team.
The prize is two tickets for one person and their guest to sit in the first row directly behind home plate at Dodger Stadium for a game sometime during the 2023 season. Those who will be sitting behind home plate will be able to be seen prominently during the televised game.
The package also includes food and beverages. The only times that will have to be purchased are alcoholic drinks and possibly parking. The once-in-a-lifetime prize also includes a framed memorabilia photo of Dodger pitcher Clayton Kershaw.
Face value of the Dodger tickets is $591 apiece but their resale value is as much as $5,000 apiece. Larry Stewart, a 1964 Strathmore High graduate, and longtime Los Angeles Times sports columnist, will be the host for the winner. Stewart donated the prize.
The Dodger tickets were provided by Stewart's longtime friend, Dennis Gilbert, who at one time was the biggest agent in baseball. His clients included Barry Bonds, Mike Piazza, George Brett and many more.
Stewart and Gilbert have been friends since 1969 when Gilbert was the centerfielder for the Visalia Mets and Stewart was a young reporter for the Visalia Times-Delta.
A republished version of Stewart's book "My Up-Close View," is now available on Amazon.
Stewart recently participated in the Strathmore High Football Boosters Club charity golf tournament in Tulare and donated several high-end items.
Tickets for a chance to win the Dodger tickets are $50. The deadline to purchase drawing tickets is noon Friday. To purchase drawing tickets call Rudy Ruiz, 559-359-3547.