Swim & dive, track & field state meets canceled too
The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) announced Wednesday that state championships for wrestling, swim and dive, and track and field are canceled.
“Due to the limited number of Sections in Northern California conducting championships, coupled with potential logistical/travel issues, the State CIF will not be hosting State Championships in swim & dive, track & field, and wrestling,” the CIF stated in a press release.
Along with the state’s decision, the Central Section also announced it would not have section championships either.
“It is with sadness that we announce that wrestling section championships must also be cancelled at this time as these events are not allowed by the California Department of Public Health,” the Central Section stated. “We have waited as long as possible in the hope that the guidance might change but the restrictions have not changed. If the guidance does change in the future and a league is able to host a league tournament an event like that may occur after our posted end date of May 22.”
Southern California Regional Championships will be available to baseball, basketball, golf, soccer, softball, tennis, and boys volleyball.
“As has been the case throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the CIF will need to be flexible and will be prepared to adjust the remaining Championship schedules as necessary as completing CIF Section Championships is a priority,” the CIF stated.
“With only two of the six Northern California Region Sections offering Championships at this time (Central Coast Section and Oakland Section), it is not feasible for the State CIF to conduct Northern California Regional Championships.”
For more information about championships, visit cifstate.org or cifcs.org.