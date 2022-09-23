It took a little longer for the Strathmore High football team to get going this week. One more play to be exact.
After scoring in its first play from scrimmage last week in its 63-0 win at Orange Cove, the Spartans needed two plays on Friday to score its first touchdown on its way to a 49-0 victory at Farmersville.
Strathmore (4-1, 2-0) rolled up about 500 yards in total offense include more than 470 yards on the ground. The Spartans featured “The Stable” of three running backs who all went over 100 yards in rushing — Jaime Arredondo, Adrian Sierra and Jacob Poole, who returned to action on Friday after missing last week's game against Orange Cove.
Unofficially, Poole gained 171 yards on 10 carries, Arredondo had 160 yards on eight carries and Sierra had 114 yards on 11 carries. The Spartans had about 325 yards of total offense in the first half, including more than 300 yards on the ground. Arredondo gained 92 yards on four carries and Sierra had 65 yards on four carries in the first quarter as Strathmore had more than 170 yards rushing in the period.
Strathmore scored on 7 of its 8 possessions and also returned one of its three interceptions for a touchdown as Sebastian Gonzalez returned one of is two interceptions for a score.
The only time SHS didn't score came at the end of the first half when the Spartans got a little too greedy and took a short field goal off the board kicked by Roman Hernandez. SHS failed on fourth down when it went for it inside the Farmersville 5. Hernandez was solid again, going 7-for-7 on extra points after going 9-for-9 on PATS against Orange Cove.
Arredondo rushed for eight yards on his first carry on the first play from scrimmage for SHS. On the next play, Arredondo raced 60 yards for the score to give Strathmore a 7-0 lead.
Sierra then stopped a Farmersville threat by intercepting a pass inside the Spartans 10 and then ran for 35 yards on the ensuing play as SHS marched 95 yards for the score. Sierra also had a big play on the drive as he ran for 24 yards down to the Farmersville 39 on fourth and three from the Spartan 47 to keep the drive going. Poole eventually scored on a 5-yard run to give SHS a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.
Gonzalez then intercepted a pass and returned it 45 yards for a score to make it 21-0 in the second quarter.
On Strathmore's next possession, Poole raced 85 yards for the score to give SHS a 28-0 lead and the Spartans settled for a 28-0 halftime lead after failing to score inside the Aztec 5 near the end of the half.
Arredondo scored on a 40-yard run and Poole scored his third touchdown on a 50-yard run to give the Spartans a 42-0 lead in the third quarter.
Daymion Soto then came off the bench in the fourth quarter to score a 7-yard run to finish the scoring.