The Strathmore High football had its own way as expected in a 44-7 win over Sierra Pacific on Friday in Hanford.
Strathmore built a 37-0 halftime lead on its way to improving to 7-0 and 3-0 in the East Sequoia League.
Carlos Moreno scored on a 15-yard run and Cael Alkire added the extra point to give the Spartans a 7-0 lead.
Jaylen Oats them completed a long pass to Sebastian Gonzalez to set up Moreno’s second scoring run. Alkire added the extra point to make it 14-0.
Strathmore then exploded for 23 points in the second quarter. Strathmore scores a safety to take a 16-0 lead and then Oats scored on a 12-yard run to make it 23-0.
Gonzalez then intercepted a pass at the Bears 36-yard line. That set up Oats 36-yard touchdown pass to Alkire to make it 30-0.
Moreno’s third scoring run gave Strathmore a 37-0 halftime lead.
Adrian Sierra scored on a touchdown run in the fourth quarter to finish the scoring for the Spartans.