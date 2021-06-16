Well, this isn’t fair at all.
It’s bad enough the Strathmore High girls’ basketball team has the greatest scorer in Tulare County history in these state playoffs. But for her teammates to play like superstars in their own right?
Not fair at all.
Strathmore superstar Jazmine Soto scored her usual 35 points – because, of course she did – but it was Sherrie Chapa’s 17 points and Erika Munoz’s 15 points that put the eye-popping in a 78-20 thundering of Calvary Chapel of Santa Ana on Tuesday.
So much for the stage being too big for small-town Strathmore in these CIF Southern California Division 5-AA playoffs. It’s on to Round 2 for the second-seeded Spartans, who will host No. 6 Taft (Woodland Hills) in Thursday’s regional semifinals.
“That’s been the biggest thing that we talk about at practice: we’ve got to help Soto,” Strathmore coach Richard Miranda said after posting the school’s first state playoff victory in over 25 years. “We can’t just let her do it by herself.”
It’s not that Soto can’t do it by herself. She upped her career scoring total to 3,262 points, best in school history in boys’ or girls’ basketball. Soto had six steals and 13 points in the game’s first five minutes. She finished with 11 steals and eight rebounds despite sitting most the fourth quarter.
But, oh, that other 43 points by the Spartans.
Chapa scored every basket from under the basket, a post-up machine catching passes with two hands before turning and pivoting for another score. All but two of her points came in the second and third quarters.
Every time she touched the ball, the student section went wild, chanting her name. When she didn’t have the ball, the student section went wild, calling for her to get the ball.
To think, the junior center came into the game with a 3.1 scoring average.
“(Soto) is out biggest scorer, but we have others players who can score, too,” Chapa said. “We just have to go-go-go and put them up. It just makes me want to keep going and making more baskets.”
With Chapa dominating inside, and Soto owning the coast-to-coast layup, Munoz was a machine at the top of the 3-point key, making five 3-pointers to defy her 6.0 scoring average for the season.
Not to be forgotten, Yvette and Joseli Gutierrez combined for nine points, four steals and 10 rebounds.
Yeah, Soto isn’t exactly the only one out there with the season on the line.
“I love it when my teammates contribute,” Soto said. “It’s amazing. The crowd gets going, I get going. As a leader, you want everyone else to do their best, and that’s what they did. Seeing that, it feels good.
“I told them we had to play like this was our last game.”
If they keep playing like this, their last game won’t be just yet.
Strathmore didn’t even bother to watch game film on Calvary Chapel, focusing instead on doing what they do best: press defense.
The visiting Eagles scored the first point of the game, a free throw at the 7:27 mark. The Spartans scored the next 24 points before the Eagles scored again at the 1:27 mark.
Strathmore led 26-3 after one quarter, 47-9 after two and 71-15 after three. The 100-point mark would have been crushed if not for wholesale substitutions and a slow-down offense over the final eight minutes.
Consider the Spartans hungry for even more.
“Some teams are satisfied just winning Valley,” Soto said. “But we want to win league, valley and state. We’re not satisfied yet.”
NO. 2 STRATHMORE 78, NO. 7 CALVARY CHAPEL 20
CC (17-5) 3 6 6 5 – 20
Str (19-6) 26 21 24 7 – 78
CC: Gloria Craig 1, Alyssa Aguilar 4, Natasha Nguyen 7, Rachael Peters 2, Marley Zaky 2, Chloe Zazueta 4.
S: Jazmine Soto 35, Abi Mejia 2, Erika Munoz 15, Yvette Gutierrez 5, Joseli Gutierrez 4, Sherrie Chapa 17.