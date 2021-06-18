STRATHMORE - In an ugly year with an ugly virus leading to an ugly pandemic it only figures the Strathmore High Girls basketball team would make it to the Southern Section Stat championship game by winning ugly, punching its ticket to play for the CIF Southern Section 5-AA title with a 49-29 win over Taft High School of Woodland Hills on Thursday at Spartan Gym.
In a game where the Spartans never trailed, scoring on a Alexis Ibarra layup 3 seconds into the game, they were not able to put the Toreadors away until the 4th quarter. Spartan Head Coach Richard Miranda gave the Taft coaching staff a lot of credit due to their defensive game plan which packed in a 3-2 zone and took the driving lanes away from superstar guard Jazmine Soto.
“Well we played ugly tonight but I give the credit to Taft. He told me that he had seen some film on us and he knew how to balance it out for his team. They did a heck of a job”
Both teams started slow in a first quarter that had more turnovers than a bakery during the Holiday season. After Strathmore scored the opening bucket 3 seconds in it went almost four minutes without scoring until Soto sank 2 free throws to start a 7-0 run which also saw Soto get a steal and a layup and Yvette Gutierrez knock down a 3.
Down 11-4 to start the 2nd quarter Taft would score the opening bucket on a Sophia Tchamketterian mid range jumper. Strathmore answered with Sherrie Chapa scoring and converting on a 3 point play to put the Spartans up 14-6.
The Spartans would go up 10 on a Yvette Gutierrez 10 foot jumper and a Soto steal and layup helping them gain a 24-12 halftime advantage.
Taft came out swinging to start the 3rd quarter quickly getting the deficit down to 8 on a Faith Gibbs jumper and an offensive rebound and putback by Evelyn Birau.
That’s the closest that the Lady Toreadors would get as Strathmore used a 6-0 run on buckets from Soto, Gutierrez and Chapa to extend the lead back to 14.
It was the Soto show in the fourth quarter as Jazmine scored 12 of her game high 27 points in the final quarter, including 10 straight to help Strathmore advance to their first Southern Section Championship appearance since 1991.
Besides Soto, only three other Lady Spartans scored on the night with Chapa scoring 10, Gutierrez poured in 9 and Ibarra added 2.
Miranda spoke about the journey his team has had in what has been a very weird season that has state playoff games being played on 106 degree days in June.
“From the time we started this season, practicing at Sunnyside Elementary School at 5:00 in the afternoon to where we are now playing in the later part of June for a State Championship, it hasn’t hit me yet and I don't think it will until after Saturday’s game.”
The Spartans will play the winner of the St. Josephs Academy vs Fallbrook game, and will get to host the game if Fallbook pulls off the upset.