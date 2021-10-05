Strathmore High provided a civics lesson as far as football is concerned on Monday at Woodlake. The Spartans scored early and often.
SHS rolled to a 53-7 win against the Tigers to improve to 6-0 and 2-0 in the East Sequoia League.
Strathmore held a 13-7 lead late in the first quarter and early in the second quarter when the Spartans intercepted two passes on back-to-back drives that effectively served as the turning point of the game.
Strathmore led 13-7 on the strength of a Carlos Moreno touchdown run and Adrian Sierra also returned a kickoff for a score.
Moreno then intercepted a pass for SHS at the Woodlake 20-yard line late in the first quarter. But the Woodlake defense held on downs.
Manuel Andrade, though, intercepted a pass for Strathmore on Woodlake's ensuing possession at the Tigers' 22. That set up Moreno's 5-yard touchdown run and after Sierra ran it in for the two-point conversion, SHS led 21-7. Quarterback Jaylen Oats later scored on a 1-yard run to give the Spartans a 28-7 halftime lead.
After Strathmore recovered a fumble at the Woodlake 25, Oats completed a 25-yard TD pass to Cael Alkire to give SHS a 34-7 lead. Andrade then returned his second interception 45 yards for a score to give the Spartans a 40-7 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Oats completed a 1-yard TD pass to Andrade and Alkire added the extra point to give Strathmore a 47-7 advantage. Jacob Poole finished off the scoring when he scored on a 60-yard run.
Oats completed 7-of-11 passes for 70 yards and Moreno rushed for 76 yards and two touchdowns on six carries for the Spartans.