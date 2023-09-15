STRATHMORE — If the Strathmore High football team goes onto have the kind of season it's used to having it can look back to the fourth quarter Friday night's game when the young Spartans grew up.
The Spartan defense came through with three stands in the fourth quarter to hold onto a 23-20 win for SHS against Orange Cove at Spartan Stadium.
Strathmore was only able to escape with the win after Orange Cove missed a 33-yard field goal with three seconds left, allowing Spartan fans to breath a sigh of relief and SHS to finally go to a well-deserved victory formation.
The Spartans also used two kickoff returns for touchdown — one that came after a safety — during a 16-point stretch late in the first half to turn a 13-7 deficit into a 23-13 halftime lead that contributed to the difference of the game.
The ultimate difference of the game came when Oscar Cruz — who had 2 ½ sacks — sacked Orange Cove quarterback Oscar Alvarez for a 4-yard loss back to the Spartan 16. Just how precious was those 4 yards? Orange Cove's field goal missed just wide left.
Orange Cove got one last chance to pull out the game when it got the ball back with 1:23 left in the game. The Titans got down to the Spartan 12 on a halfback pass from Julian Magdaleno to Matthew Covarrubias for 28 yards. But the Spartans survived thanks to Cruz's sack.
Earlier in the fourth quarter Orange Cove had a third and 3 at the Spartan 17. But Isaac Angulo was stopped for a 1-yard gain and then Orange Cove's fourth and 2 pass fell incomplete.
The Titans got the ball back and had a drive going when Julian Ceballos got his second sack and forced a fumble. Orange Cove recovered the ball at its own 49, but had to punt.
Star running back Jacob Poole didn't start for the Spartans as he sat out the first quarter after missing a practice. But Raymond Rodriguez and Gerardo Ruiz capably filled in for Poole on Strathmore's opening drive.
The Spartans marched down the field on their opening drive behind the running of Rodriguez and Ruiz with Ruiz ripping off a 26-yard run, giving SHS a first and goal at the 3. But then Strathmore fumbled the ball away and Orange Cove ended up with ball at the 15.
Angulo then ripped of an 85-yard scoring run on the next play but the extra point was blocked, leaving the score at 6-0.
Poole came in to begin the second quarter and took over as SHS marched down the field behind his running. Poole eventually scored on a 1-yard run and Roman Hernandez added the extra point to give Strathmore a 7-6 lead.
But Orange Cove marched right back down the field with Julian Magdaleno rushing for a 5-yard scoring run and the extra point eventually made it 13-7. But then came the turning point of the game before the extra point as Orange Cove's extra curricular activity after the touchdown ended up costing them 30 yards in penalties on an unsportsmanlike call and a personal foul.
Orange Cove ended up having to kick the ball on the kickoff from hits 10. Rodriguez picked up the ball at the 26 and returned it 74 yards for the score. Hernandez added the PAT to give Strathmore a 14-13 lead.
Ceballos then sacked Alvarez back at the 11 to force Orange Cove to punt. The ball was snapped out of the end zone to give SHS a safety and a 16-13 lead.
Then on the ensuing kickoff, Spartan coach Jeromy Blackwell – who has an uncanny ability to position his return specialists in the exact right spot — had Poole and Ceballos switch sides right before the kickoff from the 20 with Poole moving over to the right side. The ball was kicked to Poole, who took it 75 yards for the score. Hernandez kicked the PAT to make it 23-13.
Orange Cove on its opening drive of the second half when Alvarez scored on a 2-yard quarterback sneak on fourth and goal from the 2 to make it 23-20.
Poole ended up rushing for 97 yards on 15 carries.
In other action on Friday Lindsay lost at Woodlake 27-0.