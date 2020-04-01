Strathmore High School’s Jazmine Soto is the All-East Sequoia League’s Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row.
The junior guard averaged a league-high 33.2 points and 6.3 steals a game. Soto also finished sixth in the league with 75 rebounds.
Through 28 games, Soto scored 838 points — 12th most in the nation -- while averaging 29.9 PPG. She also led the Spartans in rebounds (165), steals (158), assists (52) and double-doubles (seven).
Strathmore (28-6, 10-2 ESL) took second in the league after only losing to ESL champion Sierra Pacific (29-7, 12-0 ESL). The Spartans earned the No. 1 seed for CIF Central Section Division V playoffs and cruised through the playoffs before losing 43-39 to second-seed East Bakersfield (23-9) in the Valley championship game. In the CIF State Div. V Championship tournament, 15th-seed Strathmore lost 50-43 to second-seed Marshall (25-5) in the Southern Regional opening rounds.
Lindsay (8-19, 4-8 ESL)
From Lindsay, junior Leah Natera was an All-ESL, first team selection while junior Bianca Cabera made the second team. Stats were not available for the Cardinals.
Lindsay finished ESL in fourth place and were the 16th-seed for the Div. IV playoffs. The Cardinals lost 76-14 to No. 1 Sierra Pacific.
Stats provided by MaxPreps.com.