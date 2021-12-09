A frigid night greeted the varsity girls soccer teams on Tuesday, the dew making the pitch a slippery field for the Strathmore High and Tulare Western girls soccer teams at Spartan Stadium.
After a hard fought game the Spartans lost 7-3. The Spartans have had a tough time these past few games, with multiple losses on top of injured players. However SHS Coach Hector Gonzalez said he has high hopes for the team when it enters league play.
On the defensive end, the Spartan girls were still able to keep the ball away from goal to start the game with Perla Villanueva and Aracely Lara doing their best to keep it out of Mustang hands. But a stolen pass opens the path for a Mustang goal almost five minutes into the first half.
Strathmore trailed 3-0 when a close miss was rebounded by Daisy Sierra who quickly shot into goal to make it 3-1.
Later closing in on Spartan goal the Mustang offense was stymied by Fernanda Cadenas and Alyssandra Oracion. Alondra Valdez was able to force a Mustang out as the half ended with Western leading 3-1.
Strathmore trailed 5-1 when a Mustang ball was unattended as Lia Charles was able to snatch it right out from under them. This led to Charles passing over to Garcia, who passed to Platas, back to Garcia as she looked for an open team member. Aracely Lara received as she turned two Mustang defenders to the side. A pass to Alvarez and then to Andrade is then placed right for Lia Charles to slam it home into the Mustang goal to make it 5-2.
A Mustang goalie save is turned into a rebound by Lia Charles and was passed to Frida Garcia who was fouled by the Mustangs earning her a penalty kick. Garcia took her time as she prepared her shot. The sidelines rung out with cheers as she calmly and skillfully kicked the ball passed the Mustang goalie to bring Strathmore within 5-3 with 15 minutes remaining in the second half.
A messy goal by the Mustangs resulted in a 6-3 lead. Western went on to score again for the final margin.
Gonzalez had this to say about his girls play and their plans for the future. “Our defense had to move quickly. With a tournament just this last weekend we have a girl out with a twisted ankle until next week. So we're trying to keep balance with our senior players and our newer inexperienced players by getting this important game experience.
“Our passing was better this game as well. It proves we're learning and we're getting to a place where we'll be a threat come league time. As long as we keep playing hard and stay strong as a team we should be good.”